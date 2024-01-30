The Current live in Winnipeg, with special guest William Prince
Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT at West End Cultural Centre
Matt Galloway will host a special edition of The Current in front of a live audience on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the West End Cultural Centre in Winnipeg.
The evening will include a musical performance and feature interview with singer-songwriter William Prince; plus, a conversation about the large-scale, Indigenous-led developments that are reshaping the city. We'll also meet the inventor of crokicurl — the new winter sport that is sweeping North America. Finally, we'll dig into Manitoba's unique food culture with a food historian who has been crisscrossing the province gathering recipes, and a Métis chef who is helping to revive Indigenous foodways and inspire a new generation.
Reserve your free tickets here.
Additional Information
Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CT
Taping: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: West End Cultural Centre, 586 Ellice Ave., Winnipeg, MB R3B 1Z8
Tickets: This is a free event, but tickets must be reserved. Limited tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please avoid bringing bags to the event and be ready to present a government-issued photo ID. Once you are scanned in, you will receive a wristband. Please keep this in clear view.