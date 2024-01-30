Content
The Current live in Winnipeg, with special guest William Prince

Join Matt Galloway for an evening of conversation and music in Winnipeg on Feb. 13, with special guest William Prince

Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT at West End Cultural Centre

CBC Radio ·
A graphic of two men, with the words The Current with Matt Galloway, live in Winnipeg, performance by William Prince, CBC Radio One.
Join Matt Galloway for an evening of conversation and music in Winnipeg on Feb. 13, with special guest William Prince. (Ben Shannon/CBC)

Matt Galloway will host a special edition of The Current in front of a live audience on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the West End Cultural Centre in Winnipeg.

The evening will include a musical performance and feature interview with singer-songwriter William Prince; plus, a conversation about the large-scale, Indigenous-led developments that are reshaping the city. We'll also meet the inventor of crokicurl — the new winter sport that is sweeping North America. Finally, we'll dig into Manitoba's unique food culture with a food historian who has been crisscrossing the province gathering recipes, and a Métis chef who is helping to revive Indigenous foodways and inspire a new generation.

Reserve your free tickets here.

Additional Information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. CT

Taping: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: West End Cultural Centre, 586 Ellice Ave., Winnipeg, MB R3B 1Z8

Tickets: This is a free event, but tickets must be reserved. Limited tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please avoid bringing bags to the event and be ready to present a government-issued photo ID. Once you are scanned in, you will receive a wristband. Please keep this in clear view.

 

