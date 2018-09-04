He married her in a 'campaign' to take her money: How a woman with dementia fell into a predatory marriage

Read Story Transcript

In the months after she was diagnosed with dementia, 67-year-old Donna Walker told her family that she had made a new friend.

"She told me he was Five Buck Guy," remembers Walker's niece, Donna Devore-Thompson.

"And I said, 'Five Buck Guy?' And she goes: 'Yeah, he borrowed $5 from me in a parking lot."

They would later discover the man was Floyd Poulain, a Vancouver crane operator in his 50s. Given her aunt's recent diagnosis, Devore-Thompson grew concerned.

Over the next few years, Poulain became a shadowy fixture in her life, and an unsettling presence for the rest of her family.

In 2010 — four years later after they first met — Poulain married Walker in secret. Her will had been changed, and he had secured power of attorney over her affairs. When she died in 2013, he stood to inherit much of her estate. The Current has tried to contact Poulain, leaving messages with members of his family, but has not received a reply.

Toronto-based estate lawyer Kimberly Whaley said there is no defined test for the capacity to marry, which leaves many vulnerable adults at risk. (Kimberly Whaley)

Walker's shocked family eventually took Poulain to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, accusing him of preying on a vulnerable woman and pursuing a predatory marriage.

In a predatory marriage, "one party to the marriage is intent on financially exploiting the other," said Kimberly Whaley, a Toronto-based lawyer who is a co-author of Capacity to Marry and the Estate Plan.

The Marriage Act states a marriage should not be solemnized if one of the parties "lacks mental capacity to marry by reason of being under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs or for any other reason."

But there is no defined test to determine whether a person has the capacity to marry, according to Whaley, who did not work on Walker's case but has taken on similar ones.

There is no way to prevent a predatory marriage under current legislation, says lawyer Kimberley Whaley. 0:41

When a will is challenged, judges are tasked with determining if someone had the mental capacity to agree to the marriage. The fact the alleged victim is often deceased only complicates matters, Whaley told The Current.

Devore-Thompson's legal fight, on behalf of a beloved aunt who could no longer fight for herself, is the subject of the documentary When Donna met Floyd, which aired on The Current.

Walker and Devore-Thompson at Jill Loughlin's wedding in 1987. (Submitted by Donna Devore-Thompson)

A happy life that starts to unravel

Devore-Thompson was always close to her "cool aunt" Walker — so close that their family referred to them as Little Donna and Big Donna. When the younger Donna grew up and moved from Edmonton to Vancouver, the pair would get together and treat themselves on "Donna Days."

But in 2004, Devore-Thompson noticed something wasn't quite right — her aunt was becoming forgetful.

As her aunt's health declined, Donna Devore-Thompson began to see warning signs she couldn't ignore. 0:39

The Alzheimer's diagnosis came a year later, when Walker was 66. She would meet Poulain in 2006.

"He would wait outside her apartment or he would see her in the mall and maybe even help her carry her bag back," Devore-Thompson said.

A family Christmas, with Walker and Devore-Thompson on the right. (Submitted by Donna Devore-Thompson)

Missing money

In 2007, Walker's doctor advised her that it was time to get her affairs in order. With the help of a notary, she gave power of attorney to Devore-Thompson, who gave her phone number to Walker's favourite shops and her bank.

"She kept saying to me, 'Protect my money, protect me,'" Devore-Thompson said. "And I remember her telling me that she doesn't know where this disease is going to take her, but, 'Just always remember that I love you.'"

In 2008, Devore-Thompson got a call from her aunt's bank, saying she had been withdrawing large sums of money, and a man was hanging around.

"I would ask her about this money that she withdrew — she didn't have any money in her wallet so I didn't know what was going on."

The bank continued to flag unusual activity, but because the money belonged to Walker, her family could only keep asking questions.

Donna Walker's nieces recall discovering her condo was up for sale - and meeting Floyd Poulain for the first time. 1:15

In 2010, Devore-Thompson got another call from the bank. Poulain had been in, saying he and Walker got married.

The wedding happened inside the marriage commissioner's condo, with only him and his family in attendance. Walker's family had not been told.

Walker with Devore-Thompson's son, Alex, in 2002. (Submitted by Donna Devore-Thompson)

Three months after the wedding, Walker apparently fell in her condo.

When Jill Loughlin — Walker's other niece — rushed to her hospital bedside, she found Poulain already there.

"He said, 'Donna is at your condo right now, and she's trying to sell it and take your money,'" she said.

"She started shaking, her eyes went really wide," Loughlin recalled of her aunt's reaction.

"As soon as he saw us, he backed out of that room so quickly."

When Donna Walker suffered a fall, her family rushed to her hospital bedside. They found Floyd Poulain already there. 1:16

Walker's diminished mental capacity was apparent during her hospital stay, and she moved into a care home that same month.

While packing up her belongings, Devore-Thompson found handwritten notes to her aunt.

"One of them was: 'Donna ... go down the bank, take out $40,000, it's really important," she said.

Donna Walker's building manager, Brandon Serbeniuk, remembers a request from Floyd Poulain. 1:38

Donna's day in court

Walker died on Boxing Day in 2013 at the age of 74.

Poulain stood to inherit much of her estate.

The family hired Vancouver lawyer Emily Clough, who argued in the Supreme Court of British Columbia that this was a case of predatory marriage. Not only was the marriage invalid, but so was the will, she said.

Clough warned the family that getting a marriage set aside is rare because it is difficult to prove someone did not have the capacity to agree to it.

Walker with her great-nephew Reid and great-niece Nicole, at the young woman's graduation in 2007. It was that year that a doctor told Walker to get her affairs in order. (Submitted by Donna Devore-Thompson)

The civil trial begain in the fall of 2016.

Poulain said he had just been trying to help Walker access her own money, after her family restricted it.

He also stated in evidence that he never noticed anything wrong with Walker's mental state.

The judge in the case, Justice Susan Griffin, decided that Poulain was not telling the truth, and "was attempting to deceive the Court as to Ms. Walker's abilities and health."

She described his actions as "part of his campaign to get access to Ms. Walker's bank account," and concluded that he was a "dishonest witness."

The case wrapped up last summer. Justice Griffin set aside both the will and the marriage, concluding Walker did not have the capacity to marry.

Walker in a care facility in Langley, B.C., 2012. (Submitted by Donna Devore-Thompson)

Protect vulnerable adults, says lawyer

The case was unusual, said Whaley, because the judge had medical evidence to support the claim that Walker was exploited, and did not have to rely on the question of whether she had the capacity to marry.

Whaley would like to see legislation enacted around predatory marriages, and a clearer test for the threshold to marry.

"In order to have the capacity to marry, you have to be able to have capacity to manage a property, because significant property rights attach to a marriage," she said.

"Something has to be done to prevent ... financial abuse perpetrated on older adults."

There may sometimes be family members objecting to a genuine relationship, Emily Clough tells Anna Maria Tremonti. 0:59 ​ Clough still gets emotional when she talks about the case, and Devore-Thompson's determination.

"She just helped her in a way that is so rare — that I see somebody who has that compassion, and that deep love," she said.

Devore-Thompson said she feels proud of what she's done to protect her aunt. (Submitted by Donna Devore-Thompson)

Devore-Thompson said that Poulain "took a big chunk of my life."

"I promised her — made that promise to her," she said. "I feel very proud of what I've done to help protect her, and her dignity."

Written by Padraig Moran. Produced by The Current's documentary editor Joan Webber.