Where should the #MeToo conversation go next? We want to hear from you
The Current's Anna-Maria Tremonti will be taking your calls Monday about the #MeToo movement and where it should go from here.
Anna Maria Tremonti will take your calls Monday, Sept. 24
Nearing the one year anniversary of #MeToo, The Current will open the phone lines Monday to hear where you want to see the conversation go next.
What concerns you about the #MeToo conversation today? What kind of path to redemption should there be for perpetrators? How is the #MeToo conversation playing out in your life? Let us know.
The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti will be joined by Maclean's senior writer and columnist Anne Kingston, who has been covering #MeToo from its beginning last October, and Simon Fraser University criminology professor Neil Boyd.
The lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (5 a.m to 10 a.m. PT).
Call us at 1-888-416-8333 or tune in to our Facebook Live.
