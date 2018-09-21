Where should the #MeToo conversation go next? We want to hear from you

Nearing the one year anniversary of #MeToo, The Current will open the phone lines Monday to hear where you want to see the conversation go next.

What concerns you about the #MeToo conversation today? What kind of path to redemption should there be for perpetrators? How is the #MeToo conversation playing out in your life? Let us know.

The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti will be joined by Maclean's senior writer and columnist Anne Kingston, who has been covering #MeToo from its beginning last October, and Simon Fraser University criminology professor Neil Boyd.

The lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET (5 a.m to 10 a.m. PT).

