The Current for Sept. 30, 2020

After a chaotic first U.S. presidential debate , the New York Times's Amanda Taub and The Washington Post's Eugene Scott unpack how Donald Trump and Joe Biden fared, and the issues facing voters — from COVID-19 to systemic racism.

Then, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil apologized for systemic racism in his province's justice system Tuesday. We talk to Black Nova Scotian Trayvone Clayton — who says he has been targeted by the police because of the colour of his skin, and actions speak louder than words — and Tony Ince, the province's minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.

Plus, The Globe and Mail's health columnist, André Picard, discusses the latest measures to fight the rise in COVID-19 across Canada, from scrapping social bubbles in Toronto, to red alerts in parts of Quebec, to the return of restrictions from the very early pandemic in Winnipeg.

And journalist Peter Nowak brings us the stories of some real-life superheroes — people who dress up, go out, and do good. Two Windsor brothers, Canadian Justice and Urban Knight, discuss how they use their powers to help the homeless.