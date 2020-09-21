Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
Sept. 21, 2020 episode transcript
Social Sharing
The Current
Sept. 21, 2020 episode transcript
Full text transcript for the September 21st episode
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 3:44 PM ET | Last Updated: September 21
More from this episode
Yaa Gyasi hopes her new book 'champions' the science we need to navigate the pandemic
FULL EPISODE: The Current for Sept. 21, 2020
now