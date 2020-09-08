'It's not too late' to prevent major COVID-19 resurgence in Canada, Hajdu says

Read Story Transcript

Parts of Canada have experienced a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and, as the weather gets colder, there are worries about a resurgence of infections.

"[The increase in cases] quite possibly could be a resurgence," Minister of Health Patty Hajdu told The Current's Matt Galloway.

"It's not too late to bring those numbers down.… Governments are working really hard and in many different ways, and individuals really need to maintain those measures that are so difficult to maintain."

Ontario reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the first single-day increase of over 200 cases in over a month.

British Columbia reported 139 new cases on Thursday, setting a new record for new cases in a single day.

Community spread vs. case importation

However, despite Hajdu's claim that individuals need to stick to the rules, some have blamed the federal government for the spikes.

On Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed that Canada's quarantine system is "broken" because federal officers have not enforced the rules strictly enough for those who break self-isolation orders.

"We have, by and large, found that the majority of people are adhering to the principles of the Quarantine Act," responded Hajdu. "I think the premier's comments are a reflection of the fact that ... he may be unaware that O.P.P. [Ontario Provincial Police] can fully enforce the act."

"We've had very few cases that are related to importation from other countries.… In fact, what we're seeing is community spread."

While Hajdu maintained that Canadians need to stick to the regulations to stay safe, she also acknowledged that continuing to adhere to the rules has become increasingly harder for Canadians.

"Who doesn't feel like getting away from this ongoing grind of COVID-19?" she said.

Schools in the fall

As the number of new cases continue to tick up in parts of the country, questions remain as to what schooling will look like in the autumn.

Dr. Michael Warner, who runs the ICU at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto, cautioned that allowing children back into schools during such uncertain times might put the health-care system at risk.

He added that allowing schools to re-open could lead to increased absenteeism among health-care workers in the fall.

"Children who may not have COVID [could] be sent home because of illness, [and] would have to isolate with [their families]," he told The Current.

Towards the end of August, Ottawa pledged to transfer $2 billion to provinces and territories to help them safely re-open schools in September at their discretion.

When asked about criticisms that these funds had come too late, Hajdu referred to the government's previous pledge of $19 billion to safely restart the economy.

"It is really important to remember that we've been there all along.... The majority of expenditure is around," she said.

Economy vs. health

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responded to concerns about the possibility of another outbreak in the province, pledging to not "micromanage" businesses despite a rise in cases.

When asked about these comments, Hajdu argued that economic welfare is not mutually exclusive to public health policy.

"If you don't get the virus under control, you can't have an economy," she said. "It is becoming clearer and clearer around the world that it isn't an either-or."

Hajdu said the federal government is working "really closely" with the provinces and territories to develop "a very strategic, surgical approach" to safely move to the next stage of reopening the economy while also dealing with spikes in positive cases.

However, with the potential for further lockdowns, Hajdu admits that her biggest concern going into the fall is for the mental well-being of Canadians.

"[Mental distress] makes it really difficult to adhere to public health measures," she says.

"It feels unnatural to stay apart, especially when we need each other so much, but that is exactly what we have to do."

Written by Oliver Thompson. Produced by Julie Crysler.