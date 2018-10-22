The Current for October 22, 2018

From humanitarian organizations and healthcare professionals calling on Australia to evacuate migrants from its offshore detention centre; to Michael Palin on the trail of the HMS Erebus in his new book; to a psychiatric nurse revealing her secret struggle with bulimia ... This is The Current.

