Skip to Main Content
The Current for October 22, 2018

The Current for October 22, 2018

From humanitarian organizations and healthcare professionals calling on Australia to evacuate migrants from its offshore detention centre; to Michael Palin on the trail of the HMS Erebus in his new book; to a psychiatric nurse revealing her secret struggle with bulimia ... This is The Current.
CBC Radio ·

From humanitarian organizations and healthcare professionals calling on Australia to evacuate migrants from its offshore detention centre; to Michael Palin on the trail of the HMS Erebus in his new book; to a psychiatric nurse revealing her secret struggle with bulimia ... This is The Current.

More from this episode

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us