The Current for Oct. 7, 2021

Today on The Current :

Like many Afghans now living in limbo as refugees, Harvard-trained lawyer Saeeq Shajjan lost everything when he and his family fled Kabul and the Taliban in August. He tells Matt Galloway about the chaos of leaving Afghanistan, his hopes to build a new life for his family, and how quickly everything changed.

Plus, in 2018, Canadian Édith Blais and a friend were abducted in Burkina Faso, and held for 450 days in the desert . She tells us about her new book The Weight of Sand , documenting her life in captivity , her escape through the dark and returning to normal life.