The Current for Oct. 7, 2021
Today on The Current:
Like many Afghans now living in limbo as refugees, Harvard-trained lawyer Saeeq Shajjan lost everything when he and his family fled Kabul and the Taliban in August. He tells Matt Galloway about the chaos of leaving Afghanistan, his hopes to build a new life for his family, and how quickly everything changed.
Plus, in 2018, Canadian Édith Blais and a friend were abducted in Burkina Faso, and held for 450 days in the desert. She tells us about her new book The Weight of Sand, documenting her life in captivity, her escape through the dark and returning to normal life.
And deep brain stimulation has been used to treat severe depression in recent years, but a new way of delivering the therapy has been tested on a patient in California, with promising results. We look at the so-called pacemaker for the brain with Dr. Nir Lipsman, a neurosurgeon and scientist and director of the Harquail Centre for Neuromodulation at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre; and Calgary woman Beth Mackay, who underwent a form of deep brain stimulation to treat her depression.