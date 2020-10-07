Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
Wednesday October 7, 2020 Full Transcript
Social Sharing
The Current
Wednesday October 7, 2020 Full Transcript
Full text transcript for October 7th episode.
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Oct 07, 2020 8:18 PM ET | Last Updated: October 8
More from this episode
'Use your voice' to fight inequality, former Conservative MP Rona Ambrose tells girls
An 18th-century gambler crashed France's economy. His story tells us something about money today, says author
Wednesday October 7, 2020 Full Transcript
FULL EPISODE: The Current for Oct. 7, 2020
now