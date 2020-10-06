Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
CBC Radio
Oct. 6, 2020 episode transcript
Social Sharing
The Current
Oct. 6, 2020 episode transcript
Full text transcript for the October 6th episode
Social Sharing
CBC Radio
·
Posted: Oct 06, 2020 4:30 PM ET | Last Updated: October 6
More from this episode
What a dying young father taught a Toronto reporter about grappling with loss in her own life
FULL EPISODE: The Current for Oct. 6, 2020
now