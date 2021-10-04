The Current for Oct. 4, 2021

Today on The Current :

A Quebec coroner has found that racism and prejudice contributed to Joyce Echaquan's death in a hospital north of Montreal last year, and urged the province to recognize systemic racism within its institutions. Matt Galloway talks to Mary Hannaburg, vice-president of Quebec Native Women; and Dr. Alika Lafontaine, president-elect of the Canadian Medical Association.

Plus, the fourth wave has been called the pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it's had a devastating effect on health-care systems in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Doctors there are working to reach the unvaccinated before they end up in ICU; we talk to Dr. Neeja Bakshi, who works on the internal medicine ward at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital; Dr. Hassan Masri, an intensive care specialist in Saskatoon; and Dr. Kathy Fitch, president of the Alberta Medical Association's general psychiatry section.

And Laurie Woolever was Anthony Bourdain's assistant and long-time collaborator. Now, she's processing his life and death in a new biography made of revealing interviews with his nearest and dearest, called Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography.