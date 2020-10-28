The Current for Oct. 28, 2020

Today on The Current:

Canada's long-term care homes saw a large number of deaths from COVID-19's first wave. Are they prepared for a resurgence of the virus? We speak to residents in care homes about their concerns as winter looms, and speak to John Callaghan, co-lead counsel for Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission, about what needs to be done to save lives.

Then, Montana-based reporter Nate Hegyi rode his bike almost 1,300 kilometres along the Great Divide in the U.S. — from his home state through Idaho and Wyoming to Colorado — to take the pre-election pulse. He found people in small towns feeling alienated about their place in the country, and worried about the pandemic and political polarization.

Plus, we go inside a Nova Scotia courtroom to hear the case of a neighbourhood parking dispute that escalated to convictions for assault, and what a judge called "unhinged ranting, online bullying and misogynistic harassment."

And the CBC's Allison Dempster discusses her new podcast, The Notorious NEP, about the legacy of the National Energy Program, the seeds of western alienation, and how Alberta sees itself in Canada 40 years after the program was introduced.