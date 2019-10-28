The Current for Oct. 28, 2019

Today on The Current: We're looking at protests happening all over the world, and asking what's driving so many people to the streets, to make their voices heard. Plus, roadkill has been legalized for human consumption in California — we talk to some people who argue that it's the ultimate in organic, ethical meat. Then, we discuss the significance of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi; and speak to an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who spent time in an underground Syrian hospital, known as The Cave.