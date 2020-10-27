The Current for Oct. 27, 2020

Today on The Current:

QAnon is a baseless conspiracy theory centred around the idea that Donald Trump is fighting a ring of child traffickers that includes government officials, Democrats and Hollywood stars. We discuss how and why it's finding a foothold in Canada, including in some churches, with Jessica DiSabatino, lead pastor of the Journey Church in Calgary, and investigative journalist Justin Ling.

Plus, when we spoke to Dr. James Maskalyk in March, he told us about using meditation to cope with the stress of being on the front lines in the early days of the pandemic. Now it's helping him to process his own Stage 4 cancer diagnosis. He tells us about the transition from physician to patient.

And the women at the forefront of the climate crisis have stories to tell — so Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson have collected them in a new book of essays, stories and poems: All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis. They discuss what's already been lost to climate change, and what can still be saved.