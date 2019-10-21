The Current for Oct. 21, 2019
Today on The Current: We discuss the state of democracy in the U.S. and the U.K., and what it can tell us about the wider world. Plus, are digital currencies on the verge of becoming mainstream? And we look at why millennials are turning to astrology to cope with uncertainty in the modern world.
Listen to the full episode1:11:58
Today on The Current: We discuss the state of democracy in the U.S. and the U.K., and what it can tell us about the wider world. Plus, are digital currencies on the verge of becoming mainstream? And we look at why millennials are turning to astrology to cope with uncertainty in the modern world.