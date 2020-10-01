The Current for Oct. 1, 2020

Today on The Current:

As Indigenous woman Joyce Echaquan lay dying in a Quebec hospital, she recorded nurses calling her "stupid" and "only good for sex." Matt Galloway talks to her cousin, Alice Echaquan, as well as professor and Anishinaabe physician Dr. Lisa Richardson, and Mary Hannaburg, vice-president of Quebec Native Women, an association that advocates for Indigenous women in the province.

We continue our U.S. election series Road to November with a stop in Illinois, where U.S. President Donald Trump promised to bring jobs back and put the United States first. Have those promises been kept, and will workers there vote for him again?

Expert on far-right and hate groups David Neiwert discusses the moment in Tuesday's U.S. presidential debate when Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists, and said "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

Throughout this pandemic, people have been clanging pots and pans, celebrating doctors as heroes. Yet a protracted dispute between Alberta doctors and the provincial government is now seeing some doctors leave. We talk to Calgary physician Dr. Amy Tan, who is moving to B.C., and health policy expert Tom McIntosh, a professor of politics at the University of Regina.