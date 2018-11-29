The Current for November 29, 2018

On the Thursday edition of The Current: we look at how a condo development in Ottawa that is dividing First Nations; Alan Rusbridger tells us about his 20-year stint as editor of The Guardian; and should policy makers start planning for the physical and mental health impacts of climate change?

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) *Audio coming soon*



On the Thursday edition of The Current: We look at the newly opened O Condos building is part of the $1.5-billion Zibi development in Ottawa, which has divided Algonquin First Nations because of its proximity to the Chaudière Falls.

We talk to Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of the Guardian whose 20-year tenure involved explosive investigations and ushering the newspaper in a digital age.

A new report argues that climate change is having a measurable impact on our physical and mental health, and policymakers need to plan accordingly.

