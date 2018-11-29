The Current for November 29, 2018
On the Thursday edition of The Current: we look at how a condo development in Ottawa that is dividing First Nations; Alan Rusbridger tells us about his 20-year stint as editor of The Guardian; and should policy makers start planning for the physical and mental health impacts of climate change?
On the Thursday edition of The Current:
- We look at the newly opened O Condos building is part of the $1.5-billion Zibi development in Ottawa, which has divided Algonquin First Nations because of its proximity to the Chaudière Falls.
- We talk to Alan Rusbridger, the former editor of the Guardian whose 20-year tenure involved explosive investigations and ushering the newspaper in a digital age.
- A new report argues that climate change is having a measurable impact on our physical and mental health, and policymakers need to plan accordingly.