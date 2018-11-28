The Current for November 28, 2018

(CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:27 Today on The Current: The use of tear gas on child migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border drew condemnation from groups such as Amnesty International, and a rebuttal from President Trump that it was a "a very minor form" of tear gas. We look at what happened at the border, and what the substance does to the human body.

A global investigation has highlighted the harm caused by medical devices, and the suffering of patients who thought they had found the solution to their problems. Some people found relief for that suffering on social media, in online groups for people with similar health issues. We speak to one expert who thinks "peer-to-peer" healthcare could be good for doctors and patients alike.

An early freeze is causing havoc for oyster farmers in P.E.I., where more than 1,000 people are employed in the industry. We spoke to one oyster grower about the challenges they're facing.

As a former diplomat, Ben Rowswell witnessed populist politics has taken hold in recent years, and the impact that had on countries like Venezuela. Now he's urging citizens to organize and fight back against the threat — and he's got an app for that.

