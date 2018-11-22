The Current for November 22, 2018

Today on The Current: growing lettuce takes a lot of resources but offers relatively little nutritional value, so we ask whether it's time to give up salad; anti-bullying experts talk us through the uphill battle of eliminating cruelty in teenagers; and we hear from aid workers trying to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, as armed conflict makes it worse.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:25 Today on The Current: After a warning that romaine lettuce could be contaminated with E. coli, we weigh the pros and cons of leafy greens, and ask: is it time to give up on salad?

As teenage bullying and violence makes headlines, is it time to acknowledge that humans have an inherent capacity for cruelty? And how can that inform programs that try to eliminate bullying and build empathy in young people?

Efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo are being complicated by an armed conflict in the area. We hear from aid workers about the challenges of fighting a deadly disease, in deadly circumstances.

