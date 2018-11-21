'I wasn't believed': Injured Canada Post employee describes unsafe workplace
Federal government has appointed mediator to settle an ongoing Canada Post strike
As changes in technology have shifted Canada Post's focus from letter delivery to shipping bigger and heavier parcels, one worker says the job has simply become "unsafe."
Leslie, who has worked as a mail carrier for 19 years, told The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti that she had been unwittingly working with a damaged tendon since injuring her ankle on the job two years ago.
"I worked in pain for a long time and, frankly, I wasn't believed that there was a problem," Leslie said.
"It's the kind of workplace where you've just got to suck it up and keep going," she added.
The CBC is not using Leslie's last name, because she fears she will be penalized for speaking out.
Leslie said she's also had shoulder, neck, hip, knee, and joint injuries.
She's not alone, according to the Canada Union of Postal Workers president. Twenty-five per cent of letter carriers were injured last year, said Mike Palecek.
Palecek told CBC News that workers are striking over an "injury crisis."
The Current asked Patty Hajdu, the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, for an interview, but she was not available. The federal government announced Wednesday it was appointing a special mediator to help settle the strike.
