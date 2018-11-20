The Current for November 20, 2018
Today on The Current: a former U.S. ambassador to Russia argues the country should be kicked out of Interpol; we hear about the life and work of Marie Colvin, a tenacious war correspondent who lived, and died, on the edge; and we look at a study that found heat waves have a damaging effect on beetle sperm-counts — and whether that could mean trouble for human fertility.
- The president of Interpol went missing last month, but without the power to investigate his disappearance, the organization plans to elect a new one. The leading candidate to replace him is Russia's representative, Alexander Prokopchuk, but the former U.S. ambassador to Russia argues handing control of Interpol to Russia is a bad idea. He wants to see the country kicked out of the organization.
- War correspondent Marie Colvin reported the plight of the helpless from conflicts in the world's most dangerous places, with a tenacity that eventually cost her her life. Lindsey Hilsum, her friend and fellow war correspondent, tells us about Colvin's life — a life lived on the edge.
- A new study found male beetles exposed to heat waves suffered issues with fertility, producing fewer offspring, but passing sperm-count and life-expectancy issues on to those they did have. Could that news include a climate change warning to humans?