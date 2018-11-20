The Current for November 20, 2018

Today on The Current: a former U.S. ambassador to Russia argues the country should be kicked out of Interpol; we hear about the life and work of Marie Colvin, a tenacious war correspondent who lived, and died, on the edge; and we look at a study that found heat waves have a damaging effect on beetle sperm-counts — and whether that could mean trouble for human fertility.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:26 Today on The Current: The president of Interpol went missing last month, but without the power to investigate his disappearance, the organization plans to elect a new one. The leading candidate to replace him is Russia's representative, Alexander Prokopchuk, but the former U.S. ambassador to Russia argues handing control of Interpol to Russia is a bad idea. He wants to see the country kicked out of the organization.

War correspondent Marie Colvin reported the plight of the helpless from conflicts in the world's most dangerous places, with a tenacity that eventually cost her her life. Lindsey Hilsum, her friend and fellow war correspondent, tells us about Colvin's life — a life lived on the edge.

A new study found male beetles exposed to heat waves suffered issues with fertility, producing fewer offspring, but passing sperm-count and life-expectancy issues on to those they did have. Could that news include a climate change warning to humans?

