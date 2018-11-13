Indigenous women kept from seeing their newborn babies until agreeing to sterilization, says lawyer

As a senator calls for a nationwide review of the forced sterilization of Indigenous women, a lawyer representing a proposed class action detailed the accounts of being sterilized without proper and informed consent.

"In the throes of labour ... they would be approached, harassed, coerced into signing these consent forms," said Alisa Lombard, an associate with Maurice Law, the first Indigenous-owned national law firm in Canada.

The women would be told that they could not leave until their tubes were tied, cut or cauterized, she added, or that "they could not see their baby until they agreed."

At least 60 Indigenous women are pursuing a class-action lawsuit launched last year, alleging they underwent forced sterilizations over the past 20 to 25 years in Saskatchewan. Each woman is claiming about $7 million in damages.

In most of the cases, which happened as recently as 2017, the "women report being told that the procedure was reversible," she said.

Lombard said the case is being taken against the physicians involved, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the province of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada.

The Current requested an interview with the Saskatoon Health Region, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Indigenous Affairs Minister Jane Philpott, but did not receive a response.

Indigenous women coerced into tubal ligation felt 'invisible, profiled and powerless' according to an external report. 0:58

The Saskatoon Health Region apologized last year, while Philpott has previously said the "absolutely appalling" practice must stop.

The apology came after the authority ordered an independent review in Jan. 2017. It was conducted by Dr. Yvonne Boyer, a Métis lawyer and former nurse, and Dr. Judy Bartlett, a physician and former professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Manitoba. The 57-page report interviewed seven Indigenous women and compiled details described as "scare tactics" to get their consent.

If it's happened in Saskatoon, it has happened in Regina, it's happened in Winnipeg. - Dr. Yvonne Boyer, Senator





Boyer, who is now a senator for Ontario, called on the Senate this week to study the scope of the issue nationally.



"If it's happened in Saskatoon, it has happened in Regina, it's happened in Winnipeg, it's happened where there's a high population of Indigenous women," Boyer said in an interview.

Lombard said the procedures have had a huge effect on the women.

"Sterility will mean different things for different people," she said, "depending on … how their body functions, how they view the ability to give life, what their spirituality is."

"Many have had bouts and persistent depression, anxiety — many are no longer with us because of those ailments and those circumstances."

Listen to the full discussion near the top of this page.

Produced by Idella Sturino and WIllow Smith.