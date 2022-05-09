The Current for May 9, 2022

Today on The Current :

CBC reporter Julie Ireton presents her investigative documentary, Under His Control . It covers a dark history of alleged serial sexual abuse that took place in Toronto-area music programs. Warning: this documentary deals with descriptions of sexual assault.

Then, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly made a surprise trip to Ukraine this weekend. They spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and reopened the Canadian embassy in Kyiv. Matt Galloway speaks with Joly about the visit and Canada's support of Ukraine. He also talked to Maxym Oliferovsky, who runs the New Hope Center in Zaporizhzhia; and Alexander Lanoszka, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Waterloo.

And in his new book, Sri Lankan-Canadian novelist Shyam Selvadurai reimagines ancient India through the life of Yasodhara, the wife of the man who became the Buddha. He talks about the book and the role of Buddhism in his own life.