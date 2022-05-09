Skip to Main Content
The Current·New

The Current for May 9, 2022

Today on The Current: Julie Ireton's investigative documentary into alleged serial sexual abuse; Mélanie Joly on Canada’s support of Ukraine and what victory looks like; reimagining ancient India through Yasodhara, the wife of the man who became the Buddha.
CBC Radio ·
Matt Galloway is the host of CBC Radio's The Current. (CBC)
The Current1:14:30Julie Ireton's investigative documentary into alleged serial sexual abuse; Mélanie Joly on Canada’s support of Ukraine and what victory looks like; reimagining ancient India through Yasodhara, the wife of the man who became the Buddha

Today on The Current

CBC reporter Julie Ireton presents her investigative documentary, Under His Control. It covers a dark history of alleged serial sexual abuse that took place in Toronto-area music programs. Warning: this documentary deals with descriptions of sexual assault.

Then, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly made a surprise trip to Ukraine this weekend. They spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and reopened the Canadian embassy in Kyiv. Matt Galloway speaks with Joly about the visit and Canada's support of Ukraine. He also talked to Maxym Oliferovsky, who runs the New Hope Center in Zaporizhzhia; and Alexander Lanoszka, an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Waterloo.

And in his new book, Sri Lankan-Canadian novelist Shyam Selvadurai reimagines ancient India through the life of Yasodhara, the wife of the man who became the Buddha. He talks about the book and the role of Buddhism in his own life.

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now