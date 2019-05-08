The Current for May 8, 2019
Today on The Current: As the Conservatives lead the polls ahead of this fall's federal election, our political panel weighs in on what party leader Andrew Scheer stands for; then, New York Times lawyer David McCraw tells us what's happening to press freedom in the age of alternative facts; and finally, Kilikvak Karen Kabloona opens up about life with tuberculosis in the North.
- After a tumultuous winter in Ottawa, Andrew Scheer's Conservatives find themselves at the top of the polls — just as this fall's federal election starts to come into focus. But who is he? And what does he stand for? Our political panel weighs in.
- Lawyer David McCraw has fought some of the New York Times's toughest and most controversial legal battles. The newspaper's vice-president and deputy general counsel tells us about his new book, Truth in Our Times: Inside the Fight for Press Freedom in the Age of Alternative Facts.
- Tuberculosis is a disease many Canadians never have to worry about. But for some, it's an all-too-common fact of life. Kilikvak Karen Kabloona opens up about life with TB, and why a disease the rest of the country has largely done away with still has a hold in the North.