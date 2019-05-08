The Current for May 8, 2019

Today on The Current: As the Conservatives lead the polls ahead of this fall's federal election, our political panel weighs in on what party leader Andrew Scheer stands for; then, New York Times lawyer David McCraw tells us what's happening to press freedom in the age of alternative facts; and finally, Kilikvak Karen Kabloona opens up about life with tuberculosis in the North.

