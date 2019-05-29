Skip to Main Content
The Current for May 29, 2019
Today on The Current: Facebook Canada’s Kevin Chan defends his company's record on privacy and the fight against fake news; then, our national affairs panel tackles what role Independent MPs may play in the fall election; and finally, recent UFO sightings have come from some unusually reliable sources — is the stigma of talking about flying saucers starting to fade?
Anna Maria Tremonti is host of the 17th season of The Current. (CBC)
  • Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook Canada, defends his company's record on privacy and the fight against fake news amid growing criticism, including the accusation that CEO Mark Zuckerberg snubbed a summons to appear before the Canadian government.
  • This week's national affairs panel delves into privacy and democracy in an age of increasingly powerful tech companies. We're also discussing the role that Independent MPs may play in the fall election.
  • Recent UFO sightings have come from some unusually reliable sources, prompting the Pentagon to introduce new reporting regulations for pilots spotting things in the sky. Is the stigma of talking about flying saucers starting to fade?

 