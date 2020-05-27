The Current for May 27, 2020

Today on The Current:

Soldiers deployed to shore up staffing at Ontario long-term care homes have made shocking reports about the conditions they saw in five facilities, including cockroaches, reused syringes, and residents left in soiled diapers. After years of warning signs, is this finally the moment for change?

Then, with the accelerated search for a COVID-19 vaccine, some experts warn corners are being cut. We talk to William Haseltine and Françoise Baylis about the concerns.

Plus, Premier of Nova Scotia Stephen McNeil joins us to discuss calls for an inquiry into the mass shooting that killed 22 people in April. Some want answers about how the RCMP handled the attack, but the premier says there are jurisdictional issues.