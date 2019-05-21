The Current for May 21, 2019

Today on The Current: How likely is a U.S.-Iran war amid the escalating tensions and cryptic Twitter threats?; then, how a looted painting gave Poland’s LGBTQ community two new allies in their fight for equality; and why U.S. journalist Mark Bowden decided to revisit the disappearance and murder of two young girls, a case that haunted him for decades.

