The Current for May 18, 2021

Today on The Current:

The CBC's Margaret Evans joins us from Lod, Israel, to discuss continued fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza . Plus, New York Times tech reporter Sheera Frenkel discusses the role and impact of misinformation, disinformation and digital propaganda.

Then, what should Canada do with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine doses in storage ? Hundreds of thousands of Canadians have received one dose, but now several provincial governments have paused offering it as a first dose , due to safety concerns and supply issues. We discuss calls to donate those shots to countries that need them with Lily Caprani, a vaccine advocacy expert with UNICEF global headquarters; Maxwell Smith, a bioethicist at Western University who serves on Ontario's COVID-19 Bioethics Table and Vaccine Distribution Task Force; and Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious diseases physician at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.