The Current for May 18, 2020

Today on The Current:

What are the prospects of a second wave in Canada? We start today looking to Germany and South Korea, where efforts to reopen are underway, and ask what Canada can learn from those countries.

Then, whether you have a backyard, a community plot or a tiny balcony — you can get a little green in your life. We talk to garden lovers across the country about growing from the ground up, and its meditative benefits, during the pandemic.

Plus, Canadian sailor Alan Mulholland has been stuck in Martinique for weeks because of lockdown, but is now starting his month-long journey back home.

And finally, it's a holiday Monday in much of the country, so how about easing into the day with a trip to the Vinyl Cafe? We're bringing you Stuart McLean's classic story, Odd Jobs.