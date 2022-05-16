The Current for May 16, 2022

The Current 1:14:29 ‘Racially motivated’ mass shooting leaves 10 dead in Buffalo, N.Y.; pro-democracy activists arrested in Hong Kong; Finland moves to join NATO; and parents alarmed at baby formula shortage.

Today on The Current :

Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday, in what authorities described as a "racially motivated" attack. Matt Galloway talks to local organizer Tyrell Ford about how his community is remembering the dead; and asks Ricky L. Jones, a Pan-African studies professor, what the violence says about racism in the U.S.

Then, pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong say the recent change in leadership and latest round of arrests are a blow to their movement — can it survive? We talk to Kelly Ho, a reporter for the Hong Kong Free Press; journalist Matthew Brooker, who is leaving Hong Kong after 30 years there; and former Hong Kong lawmaker Dennis Kwok.

Plus, Finland's Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen discusses why her country wants to join NATO ; and Bessma Momani, political science professor at the University of Waterloo, discusses how Russia might respond.

And a baby formula shortage has prompted concerns among parents in the U.S. and some parts of Canada. We talk to Michelle Pensa Branco, a lactation consultant and co-founder of SafelyFed Canada, about what's driving the shortage.