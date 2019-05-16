The Current for May 16, 2019
Today on The Current:
- B.C. is launching a public inquiry to examine money laundering in the province, after two reports found more than $7 billion was laundered in the province last year. We speak to two experts who say it's not just a west-coast problem, and all of Canada should be concerned.
- We look at the implications of Alabama's new restrictions on abortion. The legislation has no exceptions for rape or incest unless the mother's life is in danger, and threatens doctors who perform abortion with 99 years in jail.
- We speak to writer Adam Gopnik about his new book A Thousand Small Sanities: The Moral Adventure of Liberalism, and why he believes liberals have nothing to apologize for.