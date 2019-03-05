The Current for March 5, 2019

Today on The Current: Our political panel discusses what Jane Philpott's resignation means for the prime minister and the deepening scandal surrounding SNC-Lavalin; plus, how the arrest of five Chinese women galvanized the country's feminist movement; and we explore platonic parenting, as strangers come together to raise kids in non-romantic relationships.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:28

When five Chinese activists were arrested and jailed on International Women's Day in 2015, it sparked an international outcry. We talk to an author who has written about the women, about what this latest wave of activism means for the country's authoritarian regime.

When Tatijana Busic and Brendan Schulz decided to co-parent a child in a platonic relationship, their friends and family had a lot of questions. We explore how strangers are coming together to raise children in non-romantic relationships, and the factors motivating them to do it.

