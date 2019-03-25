The Current for March 25, 2019

Today on The Current: Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on the Russia investigation, but what happens next?; plus, how does China’s decision to cut off Canadian canola imports fit into the wider tensions between the two countries; and we look at a project to restore kelp forests off Haida Gwaii, by smashing the sea urchins that are devouring them.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:29 Today on The Current: Special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report Friday, finding that U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign did not conspire with Russia to influence the 2016 election. But when it came to obstruction of justice, Mueller wrote that "while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime it also does not exonerate him." We examine the reaction to the report, and ask what happens next.

China has cut off all imports of canola from Canada, after customs officials said they found "dangerous pests" in a shipment earlier this month. Farmers working in the $4-billion industry are worried, and just weeks away from planting. We look at how the move fits into the wider tensions between the two countries.

Sea urchins have been devouring kelp forests in B.C. — an important part of the local ecosystem. But one expert is optimistic these areas will be able to flourish again, with the help of projects like an urchin culling program happening in Haida Gwaii.



