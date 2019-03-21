The Current for March 21, 2019

Today on The Current: We look at the extent of Cyclone Idai’s devastation in Mozambique, and how cities can build with climate resilience in mind; plus, a theory that says children are either dandelions that can thrive anywhere, or orchids that need a little more care; and an expert tells us why women are hit especially hard by unpaid internships.

Anna Maria Tremonti hosts The Current's 17th season. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:28 Today on The Current: Mozambique is in the midst of three days of national mourning for the hundreds of people killed in the devastation of Cyclone Idai. We look at the situation on the ground, and how rapidly expanding cities around the world can build with climate resilience in mind.

A new theory suggests children are either dandelions that can thrive anywhere, or orchids that need a little more care. We speak to the author about how his ideas could help us raise happier, healthier kids, who blossom into better adults.

Students in Quebec are on strike this week over unpaid internships, which are allowed as an exception to labour laws in most Canadian provinces. We speak to a woman who says she was sexually harassed during her internship — but neither her employer or university were legally obligated to intervene — and an expert who says female students are hit especially hard, as unpaid internships are more common in female-dominant fields.

