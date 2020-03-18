The Current for March 18, 2020

Today on The Current: Our national affairs panel — The Globe and Mail's Andre Picard, CBC's Catherine Cullen, the Toronto Star's Robert Benzie — discuss states of emergency across the country, and the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Plus, people who have to go to work are struggling with how to do that safely.

Then, Canadians stuck in Morocco are pleading with the Canadian government to provide assistance in getting home.

And finally, what the creator of board game Pandemic says his creation can tell us about real-world outbreaks.