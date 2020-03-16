The Current for March 16, 2020

Today on The Current: We talk to people trying to help some of the most vulnerable Canadians in the COVID-19 pandemic, including the elderly, homeless people and Indigenous communities. Plus, we look at technological efforts to fight the outbreak, including using robots to kill the virus, and hear about concerns that come with some approaches. And an Italian doctor discusses how the crisis unfolded in his country, and offers a warning to Canada about complacency.

