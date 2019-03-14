The Current for March 14, 2019

Today on The Current: We look at the engineering behind aviation safety after the Ethiopian Airlines crash; plus, a new CBC documentary looks at growing Chinese investment in Canadian agriculture; also, can British Prime Minister Theresa May fail her way to Brexit success?; and philosopher Simon May talks us through the power of cuteness.

Piya Chattopadhyay is guest host of The Current. (CBC) Listen to the full episode 1:14:27 Today on The Current: The Ethiopian Airlines crash has focused global scrutiny on safety features in the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which Canada and several other countries have now grounded until further notice. We speak to a pilot and expert on the aviation industry, who says aviation is already so safe that adding more complex systems just creates opportunities for catastrophe.

A new CBC documentary looks at growing Chinese investment in Canadian agriculture — from foreign investors to hardworking Chinese-Canadian farmers — and examines concerns that foreign investment is eroding communities. We speak to the documentary director, and a farming father and son trying to put down some roots in Coronach, Sask.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has lost another vote on her Brexit deal, with the departure date just 15 days away. We ask what's next for the country's troubled divorce from the EU.

Could there be more to cuteness than we think? U.K. philosopher and author Simon May explains what the concept can tell us about our world.

