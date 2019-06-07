The Current for June 7, 2019
Today on The Current: As the Women's World Cup tournament opens in France, we examine how compensation for the players compares to the men's game; then, married with kids versus single ladies — who’s happier?; plus, exploring the value (and difficulty) of turning away from our screens.
Listen to the full episode1:14:28
- The Women's World Cup kicks off in France today, and FIFA is expecting record-breaking viewership numbers. But advocates for women in soccer say the organisation — and the world — still don't take the sport seriously.
- A new book suggests that while society expects them to be sad and lonely, single women who don't have children are actually a very happy population. Not everyone agrees with the idea, however. We chat with the author, as well as people on either side of the debate.
- A lot of people would agree that they spend too much time staring at a screen — but many of us still have a hard time tearing ourselves away. We talk to two people who want you to put down your phone, and think about the "attention economy."