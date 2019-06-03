The Current for June 3, 2019
Today on The Current: We look at the final report of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls; then, RIM co-founder Jim Balsillie says a failure to regulate data will threaten democracy; plus, a cautionary voice from Turkey: author Ece Temelkuran says her country has descended into a dictatorship, and Western countries will be next.
- The national inquiry into MMIWG calls the murders and disappearances of Indigenous women a 'Canadian genocide.' We explore what the report will mean for the victims' families.
- Former Blackberry CEO Jim Balsillie has spoken out about the business practices of large tech companies and how the government is failing to regulate them. He shares his concerns, and how he believes the upcoming election will be threatened, with Anna Maria Tremonti.
- Author Ece Temelkuran says Western countries should look to today's Turkey as a warning for what can happen when polarization and arguing drowns out the state of democracy.