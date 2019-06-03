RIM co-founder warns of dire consequences if big data, tech are left unchecked
Jim Balsillie shares concerns about how tech could disrupt the upcoming federal election
The former Research in Motion co-CEO says data is a profound power that is not being wielded properly — and the consequences of this could be very dangerous.
"Under the current regime [of a data-driven economy] we have no chance of election integrity this year in Canada," Jim Balsillie told The Current's Anna Maria Tremonti.
Balsillie, who testified before the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa last week, has been speaking out about the business practices of large tech companies and how the government is failing to regulate them.
He shared his concerns, and how he believes the upcoming election will be threatened, with Tremonti.
