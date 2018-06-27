How legalizing pot will help a Fort McMurray reserve become self-sufficient

Read story transcript

With marijuana four months away from being legal in Canada, Indigenous leaders are divided over the potential impact this new law will have on communities.

While some worry those struggling with addictions will be negatively affected, a Fort McMurray reserve sees the market for cannabis as an opportunity to diversify their income sources and provide stability.

"When oil prices were plummeting, we had to look to other economic developments to be that self-sufficient nation that we strive to be," Brad Callihoo, CEO of the Fort McMurray 468 First Nation, told The Current's guest host Mike Finnerty.

It's because of cannabis that the reserve can get necessary services, he said.

The Cree and Chipwyan band located south of Fort McMurray, Alta., rely on the oil and gas industry for 80 per cent of their income. As a way to diversify economic interests away from oil and gas development, the reserve invested in a marijuana production facility to produce an estimated 15,000 kg of marijuana a year. They have also applied for a medical marijuana license.

Artist renderings of the Fort McMurray #468 First Nation's marijuana growing facility that is being built. (Fort McMurray #468 First Nation)

"We're running a nation here so we're responsible for the self and well-being of every individual — 805 of them. So world class education, world class health care, stuff that we take for granted everyday — water and [sewage] — we don't have yet."

The Current spoke to the following guests from inside Indigenous communities to share their perspective on how they think legalized pot will unfold:

Brad Callihoo, CEO of Fort McMurray #468 First Nation sees this new law as a way to capitalize on a growing market and provide a stable way to fund the reserve.

Rhonda Kirby sits on the Council of Chiefs for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake. She has concerns about the law and the potential health consequences the use of cannabis could have on young people's development.

Manny Jules, chief commissioner of the First Nations Tax Commission is a former chief of the Kamloops First Nation. He believes First Nations need the legislative tools — covering everything from taxation to jurisdictional powers — to act as equal partners in the new cannabis economy.

Listen to the full discussion near the top of this page.

This segment was produced by The Current's John Chipman and Kristian Jebsen.