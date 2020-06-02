The Current for June 2, 2020

Today on The Current:

Is this moment a turning point in the history of black lives? We talk to veterans in the struggle for black rights: Professor Carol Anderson, justice reform activist Frank Chapman and writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers.

Then, Globe and Mail health columnist André Picard discusses the latest pandemic news, and argues that racism itself is a public health risk.

Plus, how do you record a moment in history while it's still happening all around you? We hear from a Canadian museum starting to gather the artifacts and stories that'll help tell the story of COVID-19.

Also, heard of the 100-mile diet, where you only eat food produced locally? Suzanne Crocker tried it with her family for a year in the Yukon, where options within a hundred miles were even more limited. She joins us to discuss the experience, and her new film about it, First We Eat.

And finally, journalist and environmentalist Silver Donald Cameron died Monday. His longtime colleague Linden MacIntyre joins us to reflect on his legacy.