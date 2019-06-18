The Current for June 18, 2019
Today on The Current:
- Bill 9, the newly passed immigration legislation in Quebec, would allow the government to cancel thousands of in-progress immigration applications and impose a values test that would-be immigrants will need to pass in order to become a permanent resident.
- Our documentary A Salty Tail explores beaver behaviour that is puzzling scientists. Canada's national animal is being discovered in saltwater intertidal zones, despite the long-held understanding that the rodents only live in freshwater. Are saltwater beavers actually a thing?
- We listen back to one of Anna Maria Tremonti's most memorable interviews: the 2012 documentary Born of War. Twenty years after she reported on the war in Bosnia, she returned to hear the stories of two women who bore children out of the violence.