The Current for June 18, 2019

Today on The Current: Quebec’s new immigration bill will negate thousands of immigration applications currently underway — we speak to a woman who will have to start over; then, a documentary seeks to answer some gnawing questions about Canada’s national animal, the beaver, and whether they can live in saltwater; and finally, 20 years after the Bosnian war, Anna Maria Tremonti returned to Sarajevo and spoke with two women about the children they bore after the violence.

