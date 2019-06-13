The Current for June 13, 2019
Today on The Current: We get the view from the streets of Hong Kong, where one of the region’s largest political crises continues to unfold; plus, a conversation with CNN’s Chief White House correspondent on covering the president in the face of accusations of 'fake news'; and finally, we listen back to one of Anna Maria Tremonti’s most memorable interviews: her inspiring 2013 discussion with Malala Yousafzai.
- Yesterday, police in Hong Kong cracked down on pro-democracy protesters by using tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray. We hear from a reporter on the ground, and an activist who took part in the protest, to discuss this moment of political crisis.
- CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta knows better than any other reporter what it's like to be in the cross hairs of U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters — especially after the president's numerous and public accusations that the press is "the enemy of the people."
- We look back on Anna Maria Tremonti's 2013 chat with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, which took place a year after the young woman was shot by the Taliban — and a year before she won the Nobel Peace Prize.