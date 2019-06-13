The Current for June 13, 2019

Today on The Current: We get the view from the streets of Hong Kong, where one of the region’s largest political crises continues to unfold; plus, a conversation with CNN’s Chief White House correspondent on covering the president in the face of accusations of 'fake news'; and finally, we listen back to one of Anna Maria Tremonti’s most memorable interviews: her inspiring 2013 discussion with Malala Yousafzai.

Social Sharing