The Current for June 11, 2019

Today on The Current: Despite a heartbreaking, one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors last night, Toronto Raptors and basketball fever is at an all-time high in Canada; then, a conversation with Madhur Jaffrey, the queen of Indian cooking, an experienced actor and now, a rapping grandma; then, Anna Maria Tremonti looks back to 2016, when she spoke to firefighters who were going face-to-face with the devastating wildfires in Fort McMurray, B.C.

