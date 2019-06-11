The Current for June 11, 2019
Today on The Current: Despite a heartbreaking, one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors last night, Toronto Raptors and basketball fever is at an all-time high in Canada; then, a conversation with Madhur Jaffrey, the queen of Indian cooking, an experienced actor and now, a rapping grandma; then, Anna Maria Tremonti looks back to 2016, when she spoke to firefighters who were going face-to-face with the devastating wildfires in Fort McMurray, B.C.
- The Toronto Raptors may have lost Game 5, but Canada is still buzzing on basketball. We examine how the country, especiallyToronto, is becoming a hotbed for young basketball talent and the way the Raptors' success story is inspiring new Canadians to play.
- Madhur Jaffrey's latest incarnation as a rapping grandma in a music video is proof that the 85-year-old has no plans of slowing down. The "queen of indian cooking" discusses her new cookbook, as well as politics, the Instant Pot and her hip hop cameo in a feature discussion with Anna Maria Tremonti.
- We take a look back at another one of Anna Maria Tremonti's most memorable moments as host of The Current: when she sat down with three firefighters in 2016 who had been battling the devastating Fort McMurray wildfires.