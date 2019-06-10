The Current for June 10, 2019

Today on The Current: With exodus numbers passing four million, we discuss Venezuela’s deepening crisis and whether Canada has a role to play; then, playwright Eve Ensler endured abuse by her father, and has written his apology for him; also, herring is a small fish with huge implications — and its numbers are declining; finally, a look back at another memorable career moment for host Anna Maria Tremonti: a conversation with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, which didn’t go as planned.

Social Sharing