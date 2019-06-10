The Current for June 10, 2019
Today on The Current: With exodus numbers passing four million, we discuss Venezuela’s deepening crisis and whether Canada has a role to play; then, playwright Eve Ensler endured abuse by her father, and has written his apology for him; also, herring is a small fish with huge implications — and its numbers are declining; finally, a look back at another memorable career moment for host Anna Maria Tremonti: a conversation with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, which didn’t go as planned.
- As neighbouring countries deal with a "staggering" number of refugees from Venezuela, the worsening situation becomes the second-biggest migrant crisis in the world after Syria. The UN is renewing its call for international help, and we discuss the unique role Canada could play in a possible solution.
- Groundbreaking playwright Eve Ensler's new book is an apology, written as a letter to herself, from her abusive father. Find out why she chose to write from her deceased father's perspective and how it helped her cope with the trauma of the past.
- Herring are a small fish that play a massive role in the marine ecosystem. We examine what the animal's declining population numbers mean for the oceans — and us.
- In another instalment of Anna Maria Tremonti's most memorable moments on The Current, we revisit her conversation with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger from 2003, when the interview took an unexpected turn.