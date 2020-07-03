The Current for July 3, 2020

Today on The Current:

To fight COVID-19, it will soon be mandatory for millions of Canadians to wear masks in certain situations. Dr. Amy Tan and Dr. Mustafa Hirji discuss the effectiveness of mandatory mask policies.

Plus, CBC Radio host Laura Lynch tells us about What on Earth, her new radio program dedicated entirely to investigating climate change: its impacts and potential solutions.

All summer long, The Current is airing some of the most critically-acclaimed CBC podcasts, today we hear episode two of Uncover: Satanic Panic. Click here to find out more about each podcast, or skip ahead to hear more.