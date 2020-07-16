The Current for July 16, 2020

Today on The Current:

How bad is the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S.? Health reporter Helen Branswell tells us why she's called the country's pandemic response a "raging dumpster fire," and infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja discusses harm reduction approaches and efforts to turn things around.

Then, in his book The Cold Vanish: Seeking the Missing in North America's Wildlands, Jon Billman looks into what happened to people who stepped into the wilderness — and vanished without a trace. He tells us some of their stories, and discusses what he's learned.

Plus, he's best known for his comedic timing and political commentary, but right now Air Farce alum Don Ferguson is going beyond comedy to provide relief to seniors during COVID-19.

And all summer long The Current is airing some of the most critically-acclaimed CBC podcasts. We continue today with episode four of Uncover: Sharmini, about the unsolved 1999 homicide of a Toronto teen. Click here to find out more about each podcast, or skip ahead to hear more.