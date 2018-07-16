Bruce McArthur investigation still generating new leads, investigator says

Read Story Transcript

The investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has discovered more human remains at a home on Toronto's Mallory Crescent in recent weeks, and the case is still generating new leads.

"Because of the coverage, and it's part of the purpose of the media coverage, we've generated more tips and there's more information coming in — that's what we need," said Toronto police Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, who is leading the investigation.

McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men. It is alleged that he targeted men in Toronto's gay village over a number of years.

To get a sense of the investigation, a forensics anthropologist shows CBC News the work involved in identifying human remains. 2:23

The search of the Mallory Crescent property found human remains in planters as well as a ravine at the rear of the property. It will take weeks or possibly months to identify the remains, and Idsinga said police were keeping an "open mind" as to whether they could belong to an as-yet unidentified victim.

"We're still looking at outstanding cold case files and we're still looking at outstanding missing persons files to see if we can identify any links whatsoever," Idsinga said.

"If anyone has any information that they want to pass on to us we'll still follow up on that information."

The Current's guest host Ioanna Roumeliotis spoke with Idsinga to get an update on the case.

This segment was produced by The Current's Danielle Carr.