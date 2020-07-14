The Current for July 14, 2020

Today on The Current:

We hear from two "long haulers" who are still very sick, months after they first fell ill with COVID-19, and speak with a physician co-leading the first Canadian study that will track health outcomes for COVID-19 patients over a one-year period.

Plus, we speak to Globe and Mail Health Columnist André Picard.

Then, we discuss the Washington NFL franchise dropping its name over its offensiveness to Native Americans, following decades of criticism, and recent pressure from sponsors.

And all summer long The Current is airing some of the most critically-acclaimed CBC podcasts. We continue today with the episode two of Uncover: Sharmini, about the unsolved 1999 homicide of a Toronto teen. Click here to find out more about each podcast, or skip ahead to hear more.